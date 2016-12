At Windham, Katie Butler scored 13 points, piled up 21 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Rams to the win.

Rowan Andrews scored 8 points for Bangor.

Meghan Hoffses led Windham with 11 points and Mya Mannette netted 8.

Other Bangor scorers: Sammi Thayer 4, Olivia Sharrow 4, Lauren Young 4, Abby Houghton 2, Megan Conner 1

Other Windham scorers: K Gorman 6, H. Talon 5, L. Arsenault 2, T. Files 1, E Drummond 1

Bangor 9 20 26 36

Windham 3 8 20 34