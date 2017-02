At Oakland, Sophia Holmes connected for a game-high 26 points to propel the Eagles to victory.

Allysa Turner and Alyssa Gennes scored nine and eight points, respectively, for Messalonskee.

Katie Butler paced Bangor with 18 points and Abby Houghton added seven.

Bangor scorers: Butler 18, Houghton 7, Thayer, Payne 3, Sharrow 3, Yardley 2, Conner 2, Young

Messalonskee: Holmes 26, Gennes 8, Turner 9, Dexter 3, Parent 3, Brodeur 6, Wener 4, Wilson 2