BOYS SOCCER

Bangor 3 at Messalonskee 1

Oct. 04, 2016, at 6:39 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Police send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-oldPolice send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old
  2. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  3. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  4. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face
  5. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors