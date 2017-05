At Hampden, Megan Conner and Morgan-Carter Moulton each singled twice and scored two runs as Bangor defeated Hampden.

Grace Perron scored four runs and singled for Bangor.

Natalie Sicard collected four singles while scoring a run for Hampden. Brooklyn Scott notched two singles and scored twice while Julia Sicard tripled, singled and scored twice.

Bangor 141 043 1 — 14 14 1

Hampden 311 102 2- 10 15 6

Cadorette, Moulton (3) and Kimball; Hatch, Sicard (5), Bennett (7) and Dysart