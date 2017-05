At Auburn, Megan Conner stroked a triple, a double and two singles in Bangor’s victory.

Morgan-Carter Moulton hit 3 singles with an RBI and Lindy Bezgembluk added two singles and two RBIs.

For Edward Little, Grace Beaudet drove in two runs with a triple and two singles and Taylor Depot posted three singles.

Bangor 223 101 0 — 9 17 0

Edward Little 200 020 1 — 5 10 3

Cunningham, (5) and Kimball; Bureau, Ouellette (3) and Lashua