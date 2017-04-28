At Brunswick, Morgan-Carter Moulton doubled and singled (RBI) and pitched five shutout innings to help the Rams beat the Dragons.

Moulton and Page Cadorette combined to limit Brunswick to a single run despite 13 hits. Emma Payne knocked in three runs with three singles and Grace Perron provided two singles and an RBI for Bangor.

Keturah Stinson and Alexis Guptil rapped three singles each for the Dragons to support losing pitcher Alyssa Dunton.

Bangor 140 201 0 — 8 17 0

Brunswick 100 000 0 — 1 13 6

Cadorette, Morgan-Carter Moulton (3) and Kimball; Dunton and Stinson