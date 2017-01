At St. Agatha, Adam Pelletier led all scorers with 22 points as Widom improved to 3-2.

Jack Guerrette scored 17 points and Kodey Cyr provided 13 for the Pioneers.

Kyle Beaulier paced Ashland with 21 points and Steven Bellanceau scored 16.

Wisdom 18 30 49 57

Ashland 9 24 37 55

3-pt. goals: A. Pelletier 5, J. Guerrette, K. Albert, B. Clark