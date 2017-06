At Dyer Brook, Kylie Vining doubled while recording eight strikeouts as the top-ranked Warriors edged No. 8 Ashland.

Alexis Hartin drove in two runs with two singles for Southern Aroostook. Emily Bubar doubled and singled.

For the Hornets, Jamie Poulin doubled and singled to drive in two runs. Cassidy Pelletier plated two more runs with a single, as did Olivia Tardie. Amber Chasse tripled.