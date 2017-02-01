At Madawaska, Desiree Belanger recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to power the Owls by the Hornets.

Hannah Nadeau added 12 points for the Owls (13-1) and Jenna Dugal netted 10.

Jamie Poulin paced Ashland (7-9) with eight points.

Madawaska: Belanger 6-5-17, Bosse 2-0-4, Nadeau 6-0-12, G. Hebert 1-0-2, Thibeault 4-2-10, Dugal 5-0-10, Roy 0-2-2, Beaulieu 1-1-3, Ouellette 0-1-1, Campbell, Morneault, K. Hebert

Ashland: Carter 0-2-2, Stratton 0-2-2, Cunningham 0-1-1, Poulin 2-3-8, Driscoll 1-0-2, Tardie 2-1-5, Cote 2-2-6, Stolze 1-0-2, Michalka 0-1-1, Doughty

Madawaska 15 30 56 61

Ashland 3 17 21 29

3-pt. goals: Poulin