At Hodgdon, Jordyn McKissick’s hit drove in the winning run for the Hawks as they slipped past Ashland.

Megan Russell rapped two singles and two doubles, Sidney Crane doubled and tripled, and Kora Lambert had a double and two singles. Hodgdon, which scored 10 runs in the last two innings, collectively had 27 stolen bases.

Camryn Deabay sparked Ashland with two doubles and two singles, Jamie Poulin stroked two doubles and a single and Amber Chasse collected three singles.