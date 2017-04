At Hodgdon, Ben Tuttle led the Hawks by going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles, six RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored.

Josh Foster scored three runs for the Hawks.

For Ashland, Jesse Wortman singled, stole two bases and scored a run.

Ashland 000 03 — 3

Hodgdon 343 4x — 14

K. Beaulier, L. Craig, and T. Pelletier; W. Foster, J. Foster, A. Tuttle, B. Tuttle, and M. Horton, W. Belyea