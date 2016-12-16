GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland 22 at Easton 43

Dec. 16, 2016, at 8:55 p.m.

At Easton, Isabelle Morin headed a balanced effort with 12 points to pace the Bears to victory.

Casely Lovely and Sara Gilman netted eight points each for Easton.

Morgan Doughty scored nine points to lead Ashland, which scored only five points in the second and third quarters combined.

Ashland: Doughty 9, Stratton 6, Tardie 2, Cote 5

Story continues below advertisement.

Easton: Morin 12, Lovely 8, Gilman 8, Allen 4, Morin 2, Leach 4, Bonner 5

Ashland 7 7 12 22

Easton 11 19 36 43

3-pt. goals: Morgan Doughty 1, Isabelle Morin 1

View stories by school

  1. Go ahead and laugh at this Maine man’s obituary
  2. Young girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crashYoung girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crash
  3. Regulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wantedRegulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wanted
  4. Fate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine courtFate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine court
  5. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages