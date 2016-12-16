At Easton, Isabelle Morin headed a balanced effort with 12 points to pace the Bears to victory.

Casely Lovely and Sara Gilman netted eight points each for Easton.

Morgan Doughty scored nine points to lead Ashland, which scored only five points in the second and third quarters combined.

Ashland: Doughty 9, Stratton 6, Tardie 2, Cote 5

Story continues below advertisement.

Easton: Morin 12, Lovely 8, Gilman 8, Allen 4, Morin 2, Leach 4, Bonner 5

Ashland 7 7 12 22

Easton 11 19 36 43

3-pt. goals: Morgan Doughty 1, Isabelle Morin 1