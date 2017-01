At Danforth, Sarah Stoddard scored her 1,000th career point in tallying 17 points in East Grand’s win.

Haleigh Shay added 16 points for the Vikings.

Olivia Tardie had 14 points and Hannah Stratton 13 for Ashland.

Ashland: Tardie 7-0- 14, Stratton 6-1-13, J. Poulin 3-1-7, S. Stolze 2-0-4, M. Michalka 2-0-4

East Grand: toddard 6-5-17, Shay 7-0- 16, M. Gillman 3-0- 6, J. Cowger 2-0-4, N. Simon 1-0-2

Ashland 11 15 37 42

East Grand 13 31 37 45

3-pt goals: Shay 2