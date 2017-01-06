FORT KENT, —The University of Maine at Fort Kent men’s basketball team won their 12th consecutive game and moved to 15-2 after defeating Alfred State College on Friday evening, 63-55. The Bengals struggled throughout the evening, shooting just 32% from the floor but ultimately came through in the end holding the Pioneers 18 points under their season average.

Senior big man Joe McCloskey came off the bench after returning from injury and scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Bengals jumped out to a 27-8 lead through nine minutes, but then the offense got stagnant and UMFK went cold from the floor. The Bengals led from start to finish, but Alfred State was able to pull to within 61-55 with just over a minute remaining. Rosevelt Smith Jr. made two free throws to seal the deal.

Smith Jr. finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for UMFK.

Alfred State was led by Justin Wallace who hit three 3-point shots and ended the night with 17 points. Tyrone Davis finished with 11.