BIDDEFORD, Maine — Roger Williams University turned in a pair of solid performances to sweep (10-1, 4-3) the University of New England in a Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) softball doubleheader Friday afternoon at Bill Doran Field.

The Hawks improve to 19-13 overall and 10-4 in CCC action with the wins, while the Nor’easters slip back to 9-11 and 5-7 in league outings.

Before Murray could even take the circle in GAME 2 , she helped her own cause with a two-out RBI-single that gave RWU a 1-0 lead.

UNE answered right back, however, as Lauren Gerhard (Merrimack, N.H.) put a two-RBI single on the board to capitalize on a couple of early miscues by the visiting side.

Alexa Califano (Dix Hills, N.Y.) tied things up for the Hawks in the 4th with a two-out RBI-double, and Vesce nudged Roger Williams in front (3-2) in the 5th with an RBI-double that sent around Moise for a second time after a lead-off double.

The road team was positioned to expand the cushion in the 6th with the first two batters aboard, but had to wait until the 7th to increase the margin to 4-2, when Murray posted a two-out RBI-triple.

The Nor’easters were down to their last out when pinch-hitter Sarah Lachapelle (Gilford, N.H.) singled. A walk followed, and Helmbrecht cut the deficit in half (4-3) with an RBI-single. But the rally fell short as Hulme entered to pitch for RWU and got a popout to secure the result and register the save.

Murray matched Moise with three hits in the game for the Hawks, and conceded just the one earned run in the circle.

Sydnee Bessler (Everett, Mass.) took the loss for UNE, giving up three earned runs while striking out five without a walk.