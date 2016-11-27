WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maine 39 at UT Chattanooga 49

Nov. 27, 2016, at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police
  3. Alabama man charged with OUI after three-car crash in South Portland
  4. Brewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting wasteBrewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting waste
  5. Castro’s death spurs mix of mourning, celebrationCastro’s death spurs mix of mourning, celebration