Zonta 5K Run/Walk

By Jane House
Posted April 26, 2017, at 11:44 a.m.
Last modified April 26, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Zonta 5K Run/Walk, Bangor Waterfront, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-989-0007; http:zontaclubofbangor.org/keepingwomenstrong

Zonta Club of Bangor 5K RUN (WALK) set for SUNDAY, APRIL 30TH

Zonta Club of Bangor will SAY NO to VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN at their first annual 5K RUN/WALK, in Bangor, Sunday April 30th. The theme of the event is “KEEPING WOMEN STRONG,” and will highlight local examples of violence against women, and the programs and agencies that provide services and support to these women. Final plans for the Race are well underway and promise a fun and exciting day. The Club continues to seek major sponsors, as well as individual and small business donations. Opportunities to set up PR displays will be available for sponsors and community agencies relevant to the cause.

Registration for the run is $25 and can be done on line at ACTIVE.COM, or at the event. Teams will be given a special rate of $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Both WOMEN and MEN are invited to the run and don’t forget the KIDS’ FUN RUN at 10 o’clock, after the 5K. Fee to run is one non-perishable food item per child.

There will be a Zumba PRE RACE Zumba warm-up, Fire Trucks to touch . AND PRIZES FOR RUNNERS. Join the fun!

Spread the word!

Register at zontaclubofbangor.org

Follow us and please Share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, at “keeping women strong,” or contact us at

zcobkeepingwomenstrong@gmail.com.

