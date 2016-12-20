Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Machias, 116 O'Brien Ave, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/zombie-apocalypse-teen-science-cafe

The Zombie Apocalypse Is Coming to Machias!

Do you have what it takes to survive?

Find out on Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 12:00–3:00pm, at the University of Maine Machias Gym, 116 O’Brien Ave. Test your survival skills and learn how to prepare for the ultimate disaster at this fun event geared to youth in the 8-12 grades.

FREE! FOOD! PRIZES! SURPRISES!

Come join us!

The Zombie Apocalypse is the first in a series of First Responder Teen Science Cafés. In this series, we will explore the big advances in science and technology that affect the way our communities respond to disasters and emergencies.

The events will be held monthly on a Saturday afternoon at the University of Maine Machias. Each event will include a meal and activity, all at no charge. In addition, we are developing a six-week paid internship program for several teens who attend the Teen Science Cafés. The internships will take place in the summer of 2017.

Preregistration is required.

For more information, contact Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

