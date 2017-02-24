Zac’s Disability Advocacy Speech

By Amie Dick
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 1:07 p.m.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: UMaine, Bryand Global Science Center, 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2079074501; facebook.com/events/1862985837272527/

Howdy, my name is Zac I am 22 years old and I was born with cerebral palsy. I am giving a speech advocating for disabilities and what YOU can do to help! I appreciate your interest and hope to see you there!

LOCATION INFORMATION BELOW

University of Maine, Orono,

Bryand Global Science Center, room 100

Address: 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, ME 04473

VISITOR PARKING INFORMATION

Visitor permits are available at:

MaineCard Services, 130 Memorial Union. Business hours 7:30 – 4:00, Monday through Friday. ss hours 9:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.

The Visitor Center in Buchannan Alumni House. Business hours 8:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.

UMaine Police Department at 81 Rangeley Rd. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Driver who died Tuesday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months agoDriver who died Tuesday was under investigation for similar crash 6 months ago
  2. Estranged wife accused of killing husband in Acton
  3. Protesters disrupt ceremony honoring Portland police chiefProtesters disrupt ceremony honoring Portland police chief
  4. Collins, King, Pingree urge LePage to drop fight against North Woods monumentCollins, King, Pingree urge LePage to drop fight against North Woods monument
  5. Jury finds ex-youth minister not guilty of sex crimeJury finds ex-youth minister not guilty of sex crime

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs