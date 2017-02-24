Zac’s Disability Advocacy Speech

Thursday, March 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: UMaine, Bryand Global Science Center, 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, Maine
For more information: 2079074501; facebook.com/events/1862985837272527/
Howdy, my name is Zac I am 22 years old and I was born with cerebral palsy. I am giving a speech advocating for disabilities and what YOU can do to help! I appreciate your interest and hope to see you there!
LOCATION INFORMATION BELOW
University of Maine, Orono,
Bryand Global Science Center, room 100
Address: 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, ME 04473
VISITOR PARKING INFORMATION
Visitor permits are available at:
MaineCard Services, 130 Memorial Union. Business hours 7:30 – 4:00, Monday through Friday. ss hours 9:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.
The Visitor Center in Buchannan Alumni House. Business hours 8:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.
UMaine Police Department at 81 Rangeley Rd. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
