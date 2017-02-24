Zac’s Disability Advocacy Speech

Thursday, March 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: UMaine, Bryand Global Science Center, 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, Maine For more information: 2079074501; facebook.com/events/1862985837272527/

Howdy, my name is Zac I am 22 years old and I was born with cerebral palsy. I am giving a speech advocating for disabilities and what YOU can do to help! I appreciate your interest and hope to see you there!

LOCATION INFORMATION BELOW

University of Maine, Orono,

Bryand Global Science Center, room 100

Address: 16-40 Grove St Ext, Orono, ME 04473

VISITOR PARKING INFORMATION

Visitor permits are available at:

MaineCard Services, 130 Memorial Union. Business hours 7:30 – 4:00, Monday through Friday. ss hours 9:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.

The Visitor Center in Buchannan Alumni House. Business hours 8:00 – 4:30, Monday through Friday.

UMaine Police Department at 81 Rangeley Rd. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →