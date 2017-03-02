YWCA MDI: History and Impact on Mount Desert Island

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

On Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30-7:00 pm, Jackie Davidson, Executive Director of the Mt Desert Island Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) will give a presentation at the Southwest Harbor Public Library about the history of this non-profit, of the forward thinking women who created it, and of the programs and services available in our community.

Founded in 1904, the MDI YWCA is one of last residential YWCAs in the United States. In January 2017, the Bar Harbor Savings and Loan donated $500 to support the Mt Desert Island YWCA’s Woman of the Year award. The awards honor local women for their outstanding personal and professional achievements and embodiment of values that promote the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

This event is a part of the Library’s celebration of Women’s History Month “Creating Connections” March 2017. For more information, call the Library at (207) 244-7065.

