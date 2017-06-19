Outdoors

Youth Fishing Derby Held in Fort Fairfield

President Kerby Doughty presents $250 to Wyler Chambers.
James Smith | BDN
Jonah Bernard, left, stands with cousin Jonathan Bernard. The pair took the top three spots in the 13-18 category.
James Smith | BDN
Lucan Wotton, age three, shows of his fish with his father, Stephen Wotton.
James Smith | BDN
Wyler Chambers ( holds his winning brook trout.
James Smith | BDN
By James Smith
Posted June 19, 2017, at 2:01 p.m.

Frontier Fish and Game Club in Fort Fairfield hosted their second annual youth fishing derby on Saturday, June 17 at Monson Pond. Youths from near and far competed to catch the largest brook trout and the most hornpout. Cash prizes in the competition totaled $1000.

In the twelve and under category, Wyler Chambers took top prize and $250 with a 9.4oz brook trout. Wyatt Chambers took second prize, winning $150. Landon Donovan came in third, winning $50.

In the thirteen through eighteen category, Jonathan Bernard won first and second prize, netting a total of $400. His largest fish weighed in at 9.4oz. Jonah Bernard came in third, winning $50.

Dave Bernard caught the largest number of hornpout. He won $100 for the 152 fish he caught.

Dozens participated in the derby and the Frontier Fish and Game Club is looking to expand the event in the future. Kerby Doughty, Fish and Game President said, ” This is a great event. I’m so pleased to see kids develop a love of fishing. Events like this is what we’re all about.”

Assisting the Fish and Game club with sponsoring the event were: United Insurance, Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club, ICare Pharmacy, Boondocks Grille, K-Pel Industrial Services, Acadia Medical Supply, and The County Federal Credit Union.

