Youth Art Month (YAM) 2017 Opening Reception

Friday, March 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Downtown Waterville, Maine For more information: commonstreetarts.org

Youth Art Month 2017 (YAM) Opening Reception at Common Street Arts

Come join us in celebrating the third consecutive year of YAM with an opening reception at Common Street Arts! The free, public reception will be held on Friday, March 3 from 4:00pm-6:00pm featuring live music by local youth performers and light refreshments. The YAM 2017 exhibit runs through Saturday, April 1.

Common Street Arts celebrates the visual arts program with area schools by hosting a special student exhibition in its gallery located at 93 Main Street in downtown Waterville. Youth Art Month (YAM) at Common Street Arts showcases visual arts projects from grades Pre-K to 12 from 10 area schools, child care institutions and home school groups. This exhibition features nearly 100 young artists’ works in a range of media including sculpture, drawing, painting and more.

YAM 2017 special events at Common Street Arts to look forward to:

Dance & Theatre Games on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30am – 2:30 pm, part of the Family Fun Series sponsored by Inland Hospital and Colby College. The event is free but pre-registration is required. For more information, call 207-861-3392 or email bdoughty@emhs.org.

Yoga for Kids on Saturday, March 18 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm, a program where kids help lead yoga poses inspired by the art in the Common Street Arts’ gallery space and strike a pose at Youth Art Month (YAM)! All welcome, free and open to the public.

The Common Street Arts gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 12:00 to 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. In addition to the gallery, Common Street Arts offers a full-range of community and arts programming in its classroom and clay studios. For more information, visit commonstreetarts.org online and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CommonStreetArts for updates and event listings.

