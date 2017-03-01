Friday, March 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Downtown Waterville, Maine For more information: commonstreetarts.org

Youth Art Month 2017 (YAM) Exhibition at Common Street Arts

For the third consecutive year, Common Street Arts celebrates the visual arts program with area schools by hosting a special student exhibition in its gallery located at 93 Main Street in downtown Waterville. Youth Art Month (YAM) at Common Street Arts showcases visual arts projects from grades Pre-K to 12 from 10 area schools, child care institutions and home school groups. This exhibition features nearly 100 young artists’ works in a range of media including sculpture, drawing, painting and more.

The YAM 2017 exhibition opens with a free, public reception on Friday, March 3 from 4:00pm-6:00pm featuring live music by local youth performers and light refreshments. The exhibition runs through Saturday, April 1.

YAM 2017 special events at Common Street Arts include:

Dance & Theatre Games on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30am – 2:30 pm, part of the Family Fun Series sponsored by Inland Hospital and Colby College. The event is free but pre-registration is required. For more information, call 207-861-3392 or email bdoughty@emhs.org.

Yoga for Kids on Saturday, March 18 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm, a program where kids help lead yoga poses inspired by the art in the Common Street Arts’ gallery space and strike a pose at Youth Art Month (YAM)! All welcome, free and open to the public.

The Common Street Arts gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 12:00 to 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. In addition to the gallery, Common Street Arts offers a full-range of community and arts programming in its classroom and clay studios. For more information, visit commonstreetarts.org online and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CommonStreetArts for updates and event listings.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →