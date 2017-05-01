You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown AUDITIONS

By Sarah Joy
Posted May 01, 2017, at 9:36 a.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Marsh River Theater, ME-139, Brooks, Maine

For more information: 722-4110; marshrivertheater.org/

Come join in the Marsh River Theater’s TEEN production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown!!

Auditions to be held

May 10th – 4-6

May 11th – 4-6

Please email the director, Sarah Joy if you can not make these times but still wish to audition at : marshrivertheaterme@gmail.com

