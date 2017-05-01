Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Marsh River Theater, ME-139, Brooks, Maine
For more information: 722-4110; marshrivertheater.org/
Come join in the Marsh River Theater’s TEEN production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown!!
Auditions to be held
May 10th – 4-6
May 11th – 4-6
Please email the director, Sarah Joy if you can not make these times but still wish to audition at : marshrivertheaterme@gmail.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →