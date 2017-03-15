Your Company Could Be One of the “Best Places to Work” in Maine

Twelfth Annual Competition Highlights Best Workplace Environments

Portland, ME—March 15, 2017— The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) is on the lookout for employers who qualify for its “Best Places to Work in Maine” honors. The program recognizes companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments.

“The ‘Best Places to Work’ program recognizes that a healthy, vibrant economy starts with a great workplace,” said Amie Parker, State Director of the SHRM Maine State Council. “This program honors businesses that excel in this critical area and also provides valuable resources for employers to continue to foster a great work environment.”

The program is managed by Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Department of Labor, the Department of Economic and Community Development, Maine HR Convention and Mainebiz.

In June, Best Companies Group will gather information from all Maine companies that have registered online by May 26 using a scientifically validated survey. Information collected from the assessment includes details on a company’s employee benefits and workplace policies as well as employee responses to a comprehensive engagement and satisfaction survey. This data is used to determine the “Best Places to Work in Maine”.

“As Maine’s labor market tightens, employers must recruit and retain workers to stay competitive,” stated Commissioner of Labor Jeanne Paquette. “Being a ‘Best Place to Work’ not only helps retain your workforce, but helps recruit workers. Because this is a national designation, it helps companies attract new workers to Maine, and that is great for our employers, our workforce and our economy.”

The Best Companies Group “Employee Feedback Report” is presented to each participating company, even if it does not make the list of “Best Places to Work”. The report includes a summary of the company’s employee engagement and satisfaction data, the Maine Benchmark Report, and a transcript of written employee comments. Many employers use this report as a starting point for improving their workplace culture.

Employers pay a fee that covers the cost to conduct the comprehensive survey and create the Employee Feedback Report.

Last year’s “Best Places to Work in Maine” first place winners included, for the third straight year, Belfast-based Edward Jones in the large company category. Patriot Subaru, located in Saco, took the same honor in the medium company category for the second time in a row. First place in the small company category went to Albin, Randall and Bennett, CPAs, of Portland.

Any company with at least 15 employees in the state of Maine is encouraged to participate. Companies selected as a “Best Place to Work in Maine” will be announced at a gala event at the Augusta Civic Center in the fall of 2017. A complete list of top companies will be featured in a statewide publication published by Mainebiz.

The SHRM Maine State Council is pleased to announce that JobsinME.com is the premier sponsor of “Best Places to Work in Maine” 2017 program.

Interested companies can apply to participate in the program online at www.bestplacestoworkme.com. The deadline for registration is May 26, 2017; all registered companies will be surveyed simultaneously following the deadline date.

Media Contact:

Angie Helton (207) 653-0365

nema@maine.rr.com

Maine Contacts:

Jodie Griffith, InterMed P.A., jgriffith@intermed.com, 1-207-523-3721

Kate Wilber, Tyler Technologies, Kate.Wilber@tylertech.com, 800.772.2260 ext.4284

Best Companies Group Contact: Jackie Miller 1-877-455-2159 ext. 3271

