Young Stars of Maine Prize Winners Concert

By Monica Kelly,
Posted March 24, 2017, at 12:19 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: 2072362823; baychamberconcerts.org

For more than 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School has had an annual prize program to recognize, encourage, and reward young Maine music students who are serious in their study and performance of music. This performance is a showcase of this years Young Stars of Maine award winners.

