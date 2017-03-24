Young Stars of Maine Prize Winners Concert

Sunday, April 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: 2072362823; baychamberconcerts.org
For more than 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School has had an annual prize program to recognize, encourage, and reward young Maine music students who are serious in their study and performance of music. This performance is a showcase of this years Young Stars of Maine award winners.
