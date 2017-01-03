‘You Can Make a Difference!’ photo display to open at Maine Discovery Museum

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Discovery Museum will host a photo display titled “You Can Make a Difference!” Jan. 5-3 . The exhibit will feature events coordinated with the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, including an opening at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the museum on Main Street.

The exhibit will feature the work of volunteer photographers who have documented the End Violence Together rally and march co-sponsored each fall by more than 40 organizations, as well as the HOPE Festival featuring 70 organizations held each spring. Featured photographers include Sam Chamberlain, Ron Davis and Katie Greenman.

The exhibit was curated by Mari Abercrombie, director of Windover Arts Center, who also assembled photos, newspaper clippings and posters from 20 years of HOPE Festivals at which she has provided activities for children.

“We are delighted to be able to share photos of citizen activism in our region, especially as we have strengthened our outreach to young people in our community and encourage them to become involved.” said Amy Hughes Scaccia, co-coordinator of the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

