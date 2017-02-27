York County March for Babies

By Erin Ludwig
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 11:12 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Thornton Academy, 438 Main Street, Saco, Maine

For more information: marchforbabies.org

Help give every baby a fighting chance. Join the March of Dimes Maine Chapter at our annual March for Babies to give hope to, remember, and celebrate Maine moms and babies. In the United States, 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely. By raising money for March for Babies, you’re helping fund March of Dimes’ programs and research that save babies’ lives and give moms the support they need to have healthier pregnancies. Visit marchforbabies.org to sign up today. Start or join a team and tell your friends that you’re raising money and awareness to fight birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.

Registration: 9 a.m.

Event Start: 10 a.m.

