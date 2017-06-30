YoHike: Wildlands Adventure

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Great Pond Mountain, Great Pond Mtn Trailhead, Orland, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/hiking
Join Maine Yoga Adventures on a hiking and picnicking (& maybe brewfesting) adventure! All are welcome! Solo adventurers, friends, families…
Adventurers will head out on a moderate hike starting from the Great Pond Mountain Trailhead. The trail is perfect for all skill levels at 2.3 miles of gradual climb over rocks, roots and soft soil. The transitions in the landscape are quite beautiful with places along the way to stop, pause and breathe it all in. The wildflowers, the birds, the views, the trees…simply lovely.
As we reach the top, we’ll encounter a great expanse of rock with stunning views. Fantastic terrain to practice meditation and yoga postures.
MYA will offer up a picnic with yummy snacks to keep your energy up and your belly happy.
After the hike back down, either call it a day or head out to the Friars’ Invitational Brewfest on the Bucksport Waterfront! We’ll enjoy a beer garden on the banks of the gorgeous Penobscot River. Bands will be playing and the beer will be pouring! Awesome varieties from Mason’s Brewing Co., Strong Brewing, Penobscot Bay Brewery, Crooked Halo Cider House and Belfast Bay Brewing Company will be offered up. The fest runs 1:30-4:30pm…
Cost: $40/hike, yoga, picnic (kiddos can drop in for $5);
$75/hike, yoga, picnic, brewfest
Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →