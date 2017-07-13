Friday, July 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Location: Sears Island, Sears Island Road, Searsport, Maine
For more information: 2079-975-3878
Join Friends of Sears Island for yoga on the beach with Missy Hatch, Friday, July 28th from 10am-11:15am. Using the beach environment, Missy will engage participants in a lighthearted exploration of movement and stretching, taking advantage of whatever the natural world has to offer for support. This class is for anyone able to walk on the beach. It will be geared for adults but attentive children are also welcome. Missy Hatch has been teaching yoga since 1989, and enjoys hiking and being outside. No matter the surroundings, there are always stretches that can be done; being unconventional is the fun part.
This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 10:00 am. Please wear comfortable clothing, and bring a beach towel and water. Please no pets for this event. For more information, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, www.facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland, or call Ashley at 207-975-3878.
