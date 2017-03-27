Yoga Nidra Workshop

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Green Gem Holistic Healing Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2078664103; mainekripaluyoga.com
A form of guided meditation intended to induce a sense of deep rest and relaxation. Yoga Nidra is practiced without movement, aside from a
gentle physical warm-up to help the body prepare for a meditation that guides you through the five layers of self, called the Koshas.
Join yoga instructor Amy Moran at The Green Gem, 900 State St., Bangor for an experience of deep relaxation.
Suggested donation: $20
All donations benefit historic conservation efforts to protect and restore the Olmstead gardens on The Green Gem campus.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →