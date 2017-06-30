Tuesday, July 11, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/yoga-in-the-amphitheatre/2017-07-11/
Donations accepted with a portion of the proceeds donated to Camden Public Library.
