Yoga in the Amphitheatre

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 30, 2017, at 2:22 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/yoga-in-the-amphitheatre/2017-07-11/

Donations accepted with a portion of the proceeds donated to Camden Public Library.

