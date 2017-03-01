Yoga For Kids – Youth Art Month (YAM) Event

Saturday, March 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Downtown Waterville, Maine For more information: commonstreetarts.org

Yoga for Kids!

Saturday, March 18 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Yoga for Kids is a program where kids help lead yoga poses inspired by the art in the Common

Street Arts’ gallery space. Come strike a pose at Youth Art Month (YAM)! This event is free and

open to the public—all are welcome.

Youth Art Month 2017 (YAM) Exhibition at Common Street Arts

For the third consecutive year, Common Street Arts celebrates the visual arts program with

area schools by hosting a special student exhibition in its gallery located at 93 Main Street in

downtown Waterville. Youth Art Month (YAM) at Common Street Arts showcases visual arts

projects from grades Pre-K to 12 from 10 area schools, child care institutions and home school

groups. This exhibition features nearly 100 young artists’ works in a range of media including

sculpture, drawing, painting and more. The exhibition will run March 3 through April 1.

