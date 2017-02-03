Yoga At Your Desk

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/working-out-at-your-desk

Yoga instructor Samantha Williams will show you how to stretch and strengthen without ever leaving your desk. Learn how to relieve Back pain and prevent sciatica, and how to bust stress bust will also be discussed. All participants will be invited to participate during the workshop, but are welcome to observe if they prefer.

Instructor Samantha Williams is a registered yoga teacher who has completed over 700 hours of training, and taken her yoga practice on the road from Maine to Costa Rica. She has been an ACE certified personal trainer since 2010, helping clients find creative ways to fit their work outs in, and achieve their goals. Samantha currently offers yoga and exercise in one-on-one sessions, group classes, and workshops. As owner of Bold Coast Yoga School, Samantha is preparing to offer a 200-hour registered yoga teacher training.

Class will be held Tuesday, March 21, 5:30-6:30pm at Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, ME 04654. For more information call Axiom: 207-255-4917, email classes@connectwithaxiom.com, or register online: https://axiom.coursestorm.com/course/working-out-at-your-desk

