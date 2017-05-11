Outdoors

YoArt: Kids Adventure

By Holly Twining
Posted May 11, 2017, at 3:47 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Webster Park, North Main Avenue, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/kids

Kiddos! come join Maine Yoga Adventures on a fun art, nature and yoga excursion. Caregivers can choose to stay and play or go have some fun grown up time on their own!

Founder of MYA, Holly Twining, will lead young adventurers through partnering yoga poses that are sure to induce good vibes and plenty of laughter.

Adventurers will enjoy a yummy picnic dinner with eats from the local Orono Farmer’s Market. After full happy bellies…Travis Baker, professional artist, will guide the young ones through a painting session. He’ll give them some terrific guidelines to create a beautiful bird or landscape either real or imagined.

Cost: $35/child adventurer; $30/sibling adventurer

To register your loved one for the adventure, maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Tunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington stateTunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington state
  2. Two people accused of making meth while traveling in carTwo people accused of making meth while traveling in car
  3. Elephant tranquilizer kills first Maine drug user
  4. Police: Baby who died was in foster care at day care center
  5. Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prisonFormer ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs