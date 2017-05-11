YoArt: Kids Adventure

Saturday, June 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Webster Park, North Main Avenue, Orono, Maine
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/kids
Kiddos! come join Maine Yoga Adventures on a fun art, nature and yoga excursion. Caregivers can choose to stay and play or go have some fun grown up time on their own!
Founder of MYA, Holly Twining, will lead young adventurers through partnering yoga poses that are sure to induce good vibes and plenty of laughter.
Adventurers will enjoy a yummy picnic dinner with eats from the local Orono Farmer’s Market. After full happy bellies…Travis Baker, professional artist, will guide the young ones through a painting session. He’ll give them some terrific guidelines to create a beautiful bird or landscape either real or imagined.
Cost: $35/child adventurer; $30/sibling adventurer
To register your loved one for the adventure, maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →