Yellow Brick Road is an Elton John tribute band that will make you feel like you are at an Elton John show. The group never fails to impress- from their light shows to their costumes to the complete detail they put into each song.

In the 200 seat theater of the UCCPA, you will have an Elton John experience like no other!

TICKETS: $15

