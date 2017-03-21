Friday, April 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php#sectionApril
Yarn Club is for people of all ages who enjoy yarn crafts such as knitting, crocheting, plastic canvas, and for anyone who wants to learn new skills! Join Miss Foster to enjoy your yarn hobby and socialize with others. Learn a new craft, get help fixing a mistake, or learn how to adjust and create your own patterns!
This program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome! Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Materials will not be provided – bring your projects, new and old!
This program is free, and open to the public. All ages welcomed, children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →