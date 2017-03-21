Yarn Club

By Sarah Taylor
Posted March 21, 2017, at 1:03 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php#sectionApril

Yarn Club is for people of all ages who enjoy yarn crafts such as knitting, crocheting, plastic canvas, and for anyone who wants to learn new skills! Join Miss Foster to enjoy your yarn hobby and socialize with others. Learn a new craft, get help fixing a mistake, or learn how to adjust and create your own patterns!

This program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome! Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Materials will not be provided – bring your projects, new and old!

This program is free, and open to the public. All ages welcomed, children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  2. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  3. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  4. Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver
  5. Amazon will start charging sales tax for Maine shoppers, state officials say

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs