Yarmouth Stories: Abdi Iftin and Sharon McDonnell

Sharon McDonnell
By Katie Worthing
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 2:42 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Yarmouth Historical Society is pleased to host Yarmouth residents Abdi Nor Iftin and Sharon McDonnell as the inaugural guests in its “Yarmouth Stories” series on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm. The pair will share the story of how they connected, as Abdi journeyed from Somalia to Kenya and eventually to the United States. Sharon provided crucial guidance and support from Yarmouth throughout the process. Abdi’s story has been documented on “This American Life” and the BBC, among many other news outlets. Together, they will share their stories and thoughts about life in Yarmouth. The program is free and open to the public and will be held at Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street.

