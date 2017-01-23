YARMOUTH BOAT YARD UNVEILS NEW INDOOR HEATED BOAT STORAGE FACILITY

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Ribbon Cutting - New Indoor Heated Boat Storage Facility, 191 Middle Street, Cumberland, Maine For more information: 207-846-9050; yarmouthboatyard.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WHAT:

Yarmouth Boat Yard will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new indoor heated boat storage facility at 191 Middle Road in Cumberland. The press is invited to join Yarmouth Boat Yard owner Steve Arnold, members of his staff, community leaders, and key stakeholders at the event on Tuesday, January 31st at 11:00 am.

Yarmouth Boat Yard is proud to unveil its new indoor heated boat storage facility. With the addition of this new building, Yarmouth Boat Yard has increased its total indoor storage capacity up to 19,000 square feet. Accommodating boats up to 47′ in length and 18′ beam, Yarmouth Boat Yard stores vessels for boat owners throughout southern Maine and northern New Hampshire region. Meeting a clear need for boaters in this community, the building was booked to full capacity shortly after plans for its completion were confirmed.

PRESS:

Audio/video/photo opportunity: The ribbon cutting will be facilitated by the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce. Yarmouth Boat Yard Owner, Steve Arnold, will be available for interviews as well as representatives from Patco Construction, Granite State Development Corp, and Androscoggin Bank.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 31st, 11:00 am.

WHERE:

191 Middle Street, Cumberland, Maine

WHO:

Steve Arnold, Owner of Yarmouth Boat Yard

Greg Patterson and Jon Bell from Patco Construction, Inc.

Jim Maxwell from Granite State Development Corp

Chris DeMerchant from Androscoggin Bank

Melissa Rock VP & Director of Marketing and Client Relations at Androscoggin Bank

Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce

About Yarmouth Boat Yard

Yarmouth Boat Yard has been servicing Southern Maine with sales of new and pre-enjoyed boats since 1948. The boat yard offers over 150 slips and both outdoor and indoor heated winter boat storage. Our expert technicians can handle everything from painting and detailing to engine overhauls, routine maintenance, or preparing your engine for the season. Our certified electronics specialists can assist with service and installation of all your marine electronics. For more information on Yarmouth Boat Yard, visit www.YarmouthBoatYard.com or call 207-846-9050.

A sister property to Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina in Naples, Maine is a full-service marina offering sales of new and pre-enjoyed boats, as well as slips, parts, service, and rentals. Moose Landing is the highest volume quality boat dealer in Maine and the largest pontoon and deck boat dealer in New England. Visit www.MooseLandingMarina.com or call 207-693-6264 for more information.

###

