Yard sale/bake sale will benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Friday, June 2, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: New England Home Health Care, 74 Gilman Rd, Bangor, Maine
New England Home Health Care will be hosting a Yard Sale & Bake Sale event on June 2, 2017 from 8am-4pm at their office location at 74 Gilman Rd in Bangor off Stillwater Avenue. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Come young and old- there’s something for everyone or feel free to make a generous donation. Darling’s Ice Cream Truck will be participating in this event as well. Venture out and be part of this wonderful event!
