Community

Yard sale/bake sale will benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Posted May 22, 2017, at 11:55 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: New England Home Health Care, 74 Gilman Rd, Bangor, Maine

New England Home Health Care will be hosting a Yard Sale & Bake Sale event on June 2, 2017 from 8am-4pm at their office location at 74 Gilman Rd in Bangor off Stillwater Avenue.  All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.  Come young and old- there’s something for everyone or feel free to make a generous donation. Darling’s Ice Cream Truck will be participating in this event as well. Venture out and be part of this wonderful event!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and BangorMark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and Bangor
  2. These offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheepThese offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheep
  3. Hit-and-run leaves victim in wheelchair seriously injured
  4. Felon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in BoothbayFelon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in Boothbay
  5. Embden man charged with child endangerment after drug bustEmbden man charged with child endangerment after drug bust

Top Stories

Similar Articles