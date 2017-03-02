Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bellow Center at Bryant University, 1150 Douglas Turnpike, Smithfield, RI For more information: 978-392-7929; exitplanningexchange.com/event-2450785

In the age of social media, where everyone has a built-in audience, business value can immediately and irreparably be damaged by a public relations crisis.

On March 29, XPX New England (XPX NE) will bring together business leaders and advisors from across Southeast New England to discuss how businesses can prepare and protect themselves in Averting the Crisis That Threatens Business Value. From public image issues tied to political support to product recalls and safety flaws, the reputation, and in turn value, of a brand can be tarnished with just a tweet. What starts as a PR problem can quickly impact the stock of a company, its value and its financial stability.

Leading the breakfast discussion are Gregg Perry, a national expert in crisis communications, reputation management and branding; award-winning corporate attorney Kas DeCarvalho; trial lawyer and media relations expert Thomas Hoopes; and Janey Bishoff, a public relations leader who has navigated a range of crises for many well-known New England firms and international companies.

What: Averting the Crisis That Threatens Business Value

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Where: Bryant University, Bellow Center

1150 Douglas Turnpike, Smithfield, R.I.

Time: 7:30am to 9:30am

Moderator:

– Gregg Perry, President, The Perry Group

Speakers:

– Janey Bishoff, CEO, Bishoff Communications

– Kas DeCarvalho, Partner, Pannone Lopes Devereaux and O’Gara LLC

– Thomas M. Hoopes, Partner, Libby Hoopes, PC

Registration: Free for XPX New England Members; $55 for Non-Members. Register online here.

About XPX New England

XPX New England is a multi-disciplinary community of professional advisors and business owners who work collaboratively throughout New England to build valuable businesses and prepare and execute successful transitions. XPX NE members work in the best interest of their clients by offering perspective from a variety of transition stages and expertise.

XPX NE is a locally-controlled non-profit chapter of XPX Global, organized by national and regional leaders in the private company market. XPX has chapters in New England, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://exitplanningexchange.com/New-England.

