XPX New England Elects New Chapter President

BOSTON, Mass. —

XPX New England (XPX NE) announced that Rudi Scheiber-Kurtz, CEO and founder of Burlington, Mass.-based Next Stage Solutions, Inc., has been elected chapter president, effective January 1, 2017.

As the oldest chapter of XPX Global, XPX New England (formerly XPX Boston) was created in 2006 as a community for business owners and their advisors to build valuable businesses and execute successful ownership transitions. Each XPX chapter is a locally-controlled nonprofit organization led by national and regional leaders in the private company market.

A serial entrepreneur, Scheiber-Kurtz has served on the XPX New England board of directors since 2009, and was instrumental to the Chapter’s recent expansion and subsequent renaming to accommodate the growing regional demand for its programming. She succeeds outgoing president Laura Kevghas, President of Burlington, Mass.-based Seed to Harvest LLC, who will continue serving on the XPX New England board of directors. Scheiber-Kurtz will serve a two-year term as chapter president.

”I am delighted to pass on the torch of leadership of XPX NE to Rudi,” said outgoing president Laura Kevghas. “Over the last two years, we have grown this chapter from greater Boston into Rhode Island and southern New Hampshire, while at the same time expanding our focus to educating business owners on building sustainable, transferable value in their companies. Rudi’s expertise, drive and determination make her the right person to lead the organization during this period of growth and expansion.”

Today, XPX New England provides hundreds of business owners and advisors from across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Rhode Island with educational resources and opportunities for networking, mentoring, and professional development.

“I am honored to be leading this vibrant group of dedicated advisors and business owners,” said Scheiber-Kurtz. “The seeds for a major transformation have been planted by our stellar past president, Laura Kevghas. My focus will be on growth, including the full integration of the NH region and strengthening the collective knowledge among our community.”

Scheiber-Kurtz holds an MBA from the Simmons College School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies from Lesley University. She is an active member of the Finance Committee of First Parish in Concord, Massachusetts, and is a frequent speaker in the greater Boston and international business communities.

A proud multilingual native of Switzerland, Scheiber-Kurtz resides in Lexington, Massachusetts with her husband, Michael, and bluetick coonhound, Brunsli.

About XPX New England

XPX New England is a multi-disciplinary community of professional advisors and business owners who work collaboratively throughout New England to build valuable businesses and prepare and execute successful transitions. XPX NE members work in the best interest of their clients by offering perspective from a variety of transition stages and expertise.

XPX NE is a locally-controlled non-profit chapter of XPX Global, organized by national and regional leaders in the private company market. XPX has chapters in New England, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit https://exitplanningexchange.com/New-England.

