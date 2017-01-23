WWI & the Maine Experience and Veterans’ Voices

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Maine Historical Society opens two new exhibitions exploring Maine’s wartime experience:

“World War I & the Maine Experience” illustrates how Maine communities responded to, were devastated by, and memorialized the First World War. Veterans’ Voices features moving first-person stories from veterans spanning World War II to Afghanistan. These exhibitions reflect upon the tremendous impact our military history continues to have on politics, society and Maine culture today.

2017 marks the 100th anniversary of American involvement in World War I. Known as “The War to End All Wars,” World War I ended nothing. World War I & the Maine Experience explores how Maine communities responded to, were devastated by, and memorialized the First World War.

“Veterans’ Voices” features first-person stories from veterans spanning World War II to Afghanistan. Veterans profiled in this exhibition are all ordinary people who have done extraordinary things in trying times. While we might think we know about veterans’ service, full of combat and heroism, the personal histories of people who served in the military are often more nuanced and humble. Recounting these stories can be a brave and emotional experience.

Free & open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

