‘WRITERS RESIST: Listening to Our Histories’ readings at Blue Hill Library

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine

BLUE HILL, Maine — “WRITERS RESIST: Listening to Our Histories” featuring invited speakers reading from diverse works, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road. Some of the readers to call attention to the ideals of a free, just and compassionate society will include Bea Gates, Sherri Mitchell, Sandy Phippen, Meredith DeFrancesco, Rob Shetterly, Leslie Ross, and Zeke Finkelstein. Co-sponsors are: The Cannery at South Penobscot, Maine Veterans for Peace, Peninsula Peace & Justice, Americans Who Tell the Truth and Reversing Falls Sanctuary.

