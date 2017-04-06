The Community Comes out as Wrestling Rocks Narraguagus High School

It was a packed house as different communities recently came out and supported wrestling at Narraguagus High School in Harrington to help benefit “The Ryan Michael Colson Care Foundation”. The foundation raises money for kids in need by holding wrestling events. He puts on a couple of events, every year, for the kids in need. This night was to benefit two young warriors. Chad Perry, who has cancer, and Victoria Young, who has Rett Syndrome.

“I was in shock for about a month when Victoria got Rett Syndrome,” said Rose Marie Boccia, who is Victoria’s mother. “I broke myself out of that by getting ahead everyday. I almost lost her twice. It was devastating. She relies on me 100%, to brush her teeth, comb her hair and I also take her to Boston every four to six months,” she said. Victoria is lucky, as she can do a little bit with art and music, Boccia told me. She hopes one day that they can find a cure.

“It started when Victoria was eight months old.She picked up a bottle like any other baby, and over night she was stripped of the function of her hands, and she couldn’t crawl anymore,” said Rose Marie Boccia. “She walked a little and then was in a wheelchair. She talks with facial expressions and her eyes. It taught me to be stronger and a more positive person. I look at life in different ways. Victoria, who is 14 years old now, knows that she can do everything that everybody else can do, but she can’t connect. You learn that she doesn’t live like anyone else. I sometimes have breakdowns. You like to turn it around and believe Victoria doesn’t have it. But she does have it. You take it moment by moment and try to maintain a positive and realistic attitude,” said Rose Marie Boccia.

“I’m up early to work on myself. Victoria is extremely aware of things yet, she’s a prisoner in her own body,” said Rose Marie Boccia. “Somedays, I want to curl up and read or watch a movie. But I really can’t. Everyday she has a smile on her face despite what she goes though. Ryan Colson is an amazing person. He has a lot of determination and heart. He has a lot of ambition and is very generous, and it can’t be measured,” she said.

Chad Perry is 18 years old and has Osteosarcoma, a form of cancer. ”I don’t think there’s any way to prepare yourself to hear that your son has cancer,” said Kathy Perry, “It’s nothing you as a parent wants to hear.. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.There’s not enough words to explain it. Just thank everyone,”she said.

“It’s very tough. But I have to keep a positive attitude to keep going,” said Chad Perry. “Sometimes, It’s overwhelming what the community has done,” he said.

The wrestling had a championship match, a battle royal, a woman’s match, and a false count anywhere match, where two wrestlers could fight anywhere in the Narraguagus Dome. The crowd loved it. It was Danger Kid vs Shatter. “It was a hard spot to put us in. We are good friends. You can’t think of anything in one of those matches,” said Derek Shorey [Shatter]. “The crowd is going nuts. There’s tables everywhere. You’re getting hit with a table, you’re getting bounced off walls,and you’re bouncing your opponent off the walls. I’m just thinking about, I got to survive another day. Insanity took over. Tumbling down the stairs, I hurt my ribs, hurt my knee, just another day at the office,” said Shorey. “Everything goes out the window. I just opened my eyes, just to watch Danger Kid come off the top of the ladder. I felt something really hard under me, and it was a pile of chairs. It’s a fight you don’t want to go through everyday. It’s for a good cause, and the fans had a good time and that’s what matters. I think it was a good show that the wrestlers put on.” he said.

Adam Ricker, a wrestler, told me that it’s an athletic event which isn’t fake. What happens in the ring is totally entertainment. Ricker loves to interact with the fans, and he likes to put on a good show. He told me that it takes a toll on his body, yet he wouldn’t trade it for the world. “It’s a learning experience, I grow from it. I’m performing and having fun, wrestling broadens my horizon. I have a passion for it,” Ricker said. “When I get out there, l might give a guy a leg kick or a frog splash. Wrestling is like a drug, an adrenaline rush. I get bumps and bruises, and I broke my nose more than I can count. I have been busted open. It’s all part of it. You hurt, but your body gets used to it. The great part of it is it makes the fans happy. When you were home, you were watching wrestling with your parents as a kid. Now, we are passing it on to newer generations,”said Ricker.

Ricker talked about Ryan Colson, and what kind of person that he really is. “Ryan is a big person to put on a show. Ryan is a great guy to put these shows on. He’s a nice guy, can’t say anything bad about him. Ryan has a big heart.” said Ricker. “He’s just a stand up guy as he puts on quality performances, taking time out to put on these shows, it speaks highly about his character. The production and the quality of the shows speaks about how much he cares for it,” he said. “Ryan likes helping people in need, people come out and support him,” said Ricker. “ I don’t know how he finds the strength and the money to do this, but he does,” he said. “Ryan comes out with the best turnouts from the communities. He helps people that really need it. He likes to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s just amazing, and he does amazing things. He does events for different communities. Ryan truly cares and that makes him special. The great part about that is he makes people happy and that what counts,” said Ricker.

Ryan Colson told me that he has been exhausted, putting this wrestling event on to help Chad and Victoria. His dream was to be a wrestler. And when he was in grade school, he told his teachers that his dream was to be a wrestler. “I love to wrestle, I love to perform,” said Colson. “I fulfilled my dream then. Now, I am fulfilling another dream with helping people out, trying to make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Colson. “I go to bed and say to myself this is going to be the last wrestling event, but I wake up in the morning and remember looking into the eyes of Victoria Young, and saying to myself how beautiful she is, and telling myself that the show must go on,” he said. Watch for one of his shows this fall.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →