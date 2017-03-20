Wreaths Across America’s Worcester Family Honored with Retired Military Horse

​E​arlier this week, Karen (R) and Morrill (L) Worcester, executive director and founder (respectively) of national nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, received a special honor in the form of a retired Old Guard military horse named Peter. A decorated veteran whose primary job was to provide funeral procession for fallen American soldiers, Peter was officially adopted by the Worcesters during a ceremony on Monday, March 13, at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Peter and the Worcesters then made the trip home to Columbia Falls, Maine, and celebrated his arrival during an open house on Friday, March 17.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as Peter’s new home, following his years of important service,” said Karen Worcester. “As the newest member of our family, Peter will be an ambassador for Wreaths Across America.”

The Old Guard is the official escort to the President of the United States and the nation’s premier memorial affairs and ceremonial unit. After years of service, a horse may be deemed unable to fulfill their military duties. They are then placed in the adoption process consisting of an application, a site visit and several rounds of voting. The Worcester’s have applied for adoption several times over the last few years and were thrilled to bring Peter home to Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →