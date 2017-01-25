Wreaths Across America ‘tags’ a tree in honor of the Four Chaplains

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Wreaths Across America, Balsam Valley Chapel, Columbia Falls, Maine

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — In service to God and their country, the Four Chaplains selflessly gave their lives together during World War II in a heroic act of courage and fellowship that would transcend time and serve as a guiding example of cooperation for the greater good, without regard to cultural or religious differences.

Wreaths Across America celebrates its mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom with the Four Chaplains Remembrance Service and tree dedication at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Balsam Valley Chapel on Worcester family land in Columbia Falls.

The public is welcome to join WAA as the group pays homage to the valor and sacrifice of these military men and the crew of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester in the newly constructed, non-denominational Balsam Valley Chapel.

Directly following the service provided by local participating Chaplains, a tree will be dedicated to the Four Chaplains as part of WAA’s, Stem to Stone program. Replica dog tags in honor of Chaplains Fox, Goode, Poling and Washington, as well as a dog tag representing the crew of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester, will be placed.

Tips from the Four Chaplains tree will be among those harvested every three years to produce fresh balsam remembrance wreaths for placement in Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 1,235 participating cemeteries across the nation and overseas.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,200 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →