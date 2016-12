LUBEC, Maine — Wreaths Across America short service starts at 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, as the beginning of a road trip to bring wreaths to Arlington National cemetery. Lubec Community Outreach Center will hold a senior and veteran holiday party at noon the same day at the American Legion. Several nonprofits provide caroling, a big meal and ornaments to share.

