Wreaths Across America Hosts Museum Grand Re-opening

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Wreaths Across America Museum, 4 Point Street, Columbia Falls, Maine
For more information: wreathsacrossamerica.org
This Saturday, national nonprofit, Wreaths Across America (WAA), will host a grand re-opening of the organization’s national museum. The museum, located at the WAA headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine, is dedicated to the memory and sacrifices of the nation’s military and holds hundreds of items that have been gifted to the organization over more than two decades. Admittance to the museum is always free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.
This weekend’s event will include a special dedication of the new Vietnam Veterans ‘Welcome Home’ exhibit which includes a prisoner of war uniform, a memorial wall and Vietnam-era Jeep. In attendance for the dedication will be special guest Roger Donlon, a Vietnam Veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient. Following the ceremonies, a tip land tour and tree-tagging experience will be offered to attendees.
WAA first opened the then 1,800 square foot museum facility in 2011. The museum space has expanded by 970 square feet and has added a children’s Learning Center, a life-size wall dedicated to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) which has been signed by 40 members of the current regiment, in addition to the Vietnam Veterans’ exhibit.
