Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: American Legion Hall, 49 Main St, Cherryfield, Maine For more information: 207 546-6053

You are invited to attend the Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Cherryfield on December 17th, promptly at noon at the American Legion Hall located at 49 Main St. in Cherryfield. A ceremony will be held in Arlington Cemetery and in locations throughout the country all at the same time, that is why it is important to be on time so you don’t miss the ceremony that starts promptly at noon.

After the ceremony takes place (approx. a half hour) you are invited to help place wreaths on Veterans gravesites in the cemeteries in Cherryfield, Beddington and Deblois. As you place a wreath on a Veteran’s grave, take time to read any engraved information and to have a reverent moment with that Veteran and think upon the things that he or she might have done and did do and how they served you and your family through past generations, present generations and generations to come and be thankful for that moment of reflection with a fallen Veteran.

Come join us on this special day to Remember our fallen Veterans, to Honor them and to Teach others about them so that they will want to do the same and it is a time for each us to learn more about these wonderful men and women that have served us and our country.

Thank you.

